MAEPS to become makeshift hospital in anticipation of more Covid-19 cases

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) will be converted into a temporary makeshift hospital as a precautionary measure to house Covid-19 patients should there be an increase in cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this temporary hospital, which is being coordinated with the National Disaster Management Agency, would be ready by tomorrow evening.

The makeshift hospital would have 600 beds for Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

“Hall A in MAEPS has the capacity to accommodate 400 beds, while Hall B could house 200 beds.

“Currently, there are sufficient number of beds in our existing hospitals. We expect a surge in cases by mid-April.

“It is better to be over-prepared than under-prepared. Underprepared means unprepared,” he said at a press conference on Covid-19, here, today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, had visited the quarantine centre and Covid-19 treatment centre at MAEPS today.

Currently, there are 5,292 beds nationwide, comprising 3,400 beds in hospitals and 1,892 beds at the health ministry’s training institutes.