Health Ministry evaluating test kits received from South Korea and China

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is currently evaluating the first batch of Covid-19 rapid test kits from South Korea and China.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said as of now there were no reports received on the findings of the evaluation process.

He said the ministry received one batch of rapid test kits from South Korea, which arrived in Malaysia late on Friday night.

The amount of rapid test kits from South Korea were not revealed. However, he said if they were found to be effective, 200,000 more units would be purchased.

“The test kits from South Korea arrived late last night. Our team is still evaluating the test kits at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“If the accuracy is good, then we are ready to order 200,000 (units),” he told a press conference here today.

Asked on the cost, Dr Noor Hisham said he was unsure but estimates have put the test kits to be priced between US$5 and US$6 (RM21.64 and RM25.97) per unit.

On the same note, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry received 100,000 United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)-approved test kits from China and were evaluating them as well.

“This afternoon (Saturday), we also received 100,000 test kits from China. It’s a different brand from the ones we tested earlier. We will also test the new test kits from China.”

Malaysia is in the midst of heightening its Covid-19 testing capabilities with initiatives proved effective in South Korea’s strategy to combat the virus.

Dr Noor Hisham had previously said Malaysia would be able to test up to 16,500 samples per day from next week from the current capacity of 7,000 samples a day.