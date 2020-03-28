Paya Terubong market shut down for non-compliance

GEORGE TOWN: The market at Kompleks Sri Aman in Paya Terubong, near here, has been ordered to close effective today following non-compliance by visitors according to requirements set out by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) in a statement today said it viewed the non-compliance as a serious matter and took immediate steps to close the market.

“MBPP will continue to monitor business activities throughout the island and will not hesitate to take action against any market, supermarket or business premises which do not adhere to MCO directives,” the statement read.

Scenes of a large crowd at the market, with many not adhering to the social distancing requirement, has gone viral on social media since yesterday. –- BERNAMA