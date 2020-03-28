TM outlines initiatives supporting Prihatin

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd has put in place various initiatives in support of Prihatin Rakyat economic stimulus package (Prihatin) and the nation – for customers, employees and those in need throughout the extended Movement Control Period (MCO) period.

The initiatives are -- free access to all channels on unifi TV including premium channels and unifi PlayTV and a 20 per cent discount for all Video-on-Demand (VOD) titles in its HyppFlicks Plus category to all subscribers.

It is also giving free 999G LTE hotspot pass for unifi Mobile postpaid users, a boost from their existing 10GB LTE hotspot pass and free seven-day unlimited data pass for unifi Mobile #BEBAS prepaid customers.

As for businesses, TM is providing free unifi Mobile Biz LTE hotspot pass for unifi small and medium enterprises customers, free access to Digital Marketing Solutions platform and a 20 per cent discount on tools.

The telco is also offering special financing support from unifi partner banks for disbursement of up to RM1 million in funds for each company and grant a moratorium on repayments for up to six months.

Group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said TM applauds the government on the tabling of this holistic, caring and inclusive stimulus package to boost the economic well-being of the rakyat and small businesses that have been severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“At TM, we truly understand that connectivity is critical during this unprecedented period and as the enabler of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspiration, we are here to help everyone’s stay at home during this MCO easier,” he said in a statement.

TM is also supporting the nation’s command centres for ministries and essential services through the setting up of a new Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) for the Health Ministry; manned by TM ONE’s call centre agents to assist enquiries focusing on Covid-19 and Health Ministry-related matters.

It also provides a 24/7 command centre supporting public sector and enterprises to run their critical operations from both home and onsite.

TM is waiving all call charges made to the important hotline and emergency numbers, including the Health Ministry’s CPRC, state branches, identified Covid-19 screening and admitting hospitals and the MCO hotline.-- Bernama