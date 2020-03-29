Dr Zulkifli proposes suspension of all mosque, surau activities until end of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has proposed that all activities at mosques and surau nationwide, including Friday prayers, be postponed until the end of the extended Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement on Wednesday, Zulkifli said the proposal is in accordance with the decree made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who called on all Muslims in the country to perform prayers at their respective homes.

"I leave this to the consideration of the respective religious authorities in each state," Zulkifli said.

The federal government only has oversight over Islamic activities in the federal territories.

Zulkifli expressed hope that all Muslims comply with the MCO by performing the Zohor (afternoon) prayers on Fridays, and other prayers in their own homes.

The MCO seeks to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus by waiting out the virus' incubation period.

Recently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the extension of the MCO to April 14, amid a rise in cases and expectations that the situation could get worse.