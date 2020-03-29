Amid MCO, Lazada begins selling fresh produce from Cameron Highlands

KUALA LUMPUR: Cameron Highlands farmers revealed last week that their logistical operations have been affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), leading to difficulty in delivering their produce to vendors.

Responding to the news, the Lazada team reached out and offered to assist the farmers in selling their much-needed goods.

On its website, the international e-commerce company said: “(We have) figured out the technology and logistics in getting the produce onto (our) online-selling platform in lightning speed”.

It said the produce, which includes fresh items from local fisherman, will be sold for as little as RM29 a bundle.

“(The produce) will be on display at our online shopping website starting on Monday,” it said.