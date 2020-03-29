Johor govt welcomes Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package

JOHOR BARU: The state government has welcomed the proactive move taken by the federal government in announcing the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package last Friday.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the RM250 billion package involves a huge allocation and proves that the government is committed to ensuring that people from all levels of society will benefit during the current difficult time.

“In line with the proposal by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the state government has agreed to extend a rent waiver for People's Housing Projects (PPR) and Rumah Sewa Kerajaan for three months from April to June, as announced previously, to six months, from April to September, involving 11,938 tenants.

“We have also waived the rent for business premises owned by the state government and local councils from April to December," said Hasni in a statement.

He said he hopes the people of Johor will utilise the government allocation to cope with the Covid-19 crisis and Movement Control Order (MCO).

“At the same time, I would like to call on the people of Johor to always follow the rules during the Movement Control Order. Look after your health and safety and keep good hygiene.

“What is important is for us to stay at home so that we can break the chain of infection of this deadly virus," Hasni added.

