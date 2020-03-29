Malaysians stranded in Egypt and Brunei arrive home safely

KUALA LUMPUR: A total 109 Malaysians who were stranded in Egypt and Brunei arrived home today, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

He said 84 of them together with Bruneians who were stranded in Egypt were flown from Cairo and arrived at Bandar Seri Begawan about 9am today.

They were evacuated from Cairo to Bandar Seri Begawan via a special flight chartered by the Brunei government.

“At the same time, the Malaysian government had also assisted the Government of Brunei to evacuate 134 of their citizens stranded in Malaysia.

“They (Bruneians stranded in Malaysia) returned to their respective country via a Malaysia Airlines flight which departed for Bandar Seri Begawan at 5.15am.

“The same flight was used to evacuate 84 Malaysians who had just arrived (in Bandar Seri Begawan) from Egypt together with 25 of our nationals who were stranded in Brunei to return home,” he said, adding that the Malaysians flown from Brunei to Malaysia arrived home about noon today.

Kamaruddin said efforts to evacuate Malaysians stranded in Cairo and Bandar Seri Begawan were made possible following the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and Brunei.

“On behalf of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah), the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) and the Malaysian government, I would like to convey our appreciation and gratitude to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who gave his consent for 84 Malaysians (stranded in Egypt) to board the aircraft despatched by the Government of Brunei (for the mission),” he said.

The government, he said, will continue to look after the safety, health and welfare of Malaysians who were stranded in other countries during the global Covid-19 crisis.

“We also welcome cooperation from any quarters who want to assist the government in our efforts to bring home Malaysians who are stranded in other countries,” he said.