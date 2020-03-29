'Rope us in' - NGOs urge govt to allow them help the needy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National Federation of Youth Workers (FKPB) has called on the government to come up with a guideline for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) looking to aid and raise funds for vulnerable groups in these trying times.

Its secretary-general Mohammad Rizan Hassan said the federation would comply with the government’s directive that NGOs involved in channeling aid to those affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) should go through the Social Welfare Department.

He, however, said several NGOs have expressed their dissatisfaction over the directive and restrictions imposed.

“It is as if the call for ‘working together’ did not mean anything. The federation believes that the government sure has its reason for imposing this order.

“It is possible that several NGOs or political parties have reached out to the public without adhering to the instructions and security measures,” he said in a statement today.

Rizan said if this was the case, he hoped that the government via the National Security Council, National Disaster Management Agency or the Social Welfare Department could provide NGOs with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on channeling aid to those in need during this crisis.

FKPB opines that it was best for all NGOs to comply with the government’s directive.

“We need to have the confidence that the social welfare department, Rela and the country’s civil defence force are well-trained in handling situations like this.

“NGOs should not see this as an obstruction, but learn from these trained (government) agencies.

“Do not stop looking for ideas and ways to help. Living as a community activist is always challenging. It’s nothing new,” he said, urging the government to rope in NGOs in assisting the public should there be need for it.

“We are ready 24/7 to serve the country and public,” he added.