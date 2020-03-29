Weststar repatriates stranded Malaysians in the Maldives

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighteen Malaysians stranded in the Maldives were repatriated home today, courtesy of Weststar Aviation Services.

Its corporate affairs executive Jazmina Azharim said the rescue mission was done using Weststar’s Boeing Business Jet BBJ 767 from Male, the Maldives, arriving at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, at 1.35am.

"Weststar fully sponsored the cost of this repatriation mission, joining the Malaysian government’s efforts by facilitating the flight to bring home stranded Malaysians overseas.

"This follows the global cross-border travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Jazmina added that Weststar would like to thank all its selfless and heroic front-liners who worked tirelessly to care and protect them in critical times like these.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to those who have lost their loved ones. Our deepest condolences for your loss and bereavement," she said.