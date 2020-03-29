Supply of food and necessities sufficient, assures government

KUALA LUMPUR: There is sufficient supply of food and necessities for the people throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was given this assurance by the special committee set up to ensure adequate supply of food and necessities headed by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“The Committee has presented a report which stipulated that food and necessities are enough... they have given this guarantee.

“The rakyat do not need to worry and resort to panic buying,” said Ismail today.

Ismail said the committee had visited 27 hypermarkets and supermarkets and found that basic foodstuff and necessities were still available.

He said when the products of a certain brand were not available, this did not mean supply had run out.

“Some people like rice from Brand A but if that cannot be found, it doesn’t mean there is no more. There are a lot of other brands. We see it from the product point of view, rather than the brand itself.

“So, the issue of food inadequacy does not arise,” added Ismail.

Meanwhile, Ismail commended the people for complying with the social distancing order and their patience when entering hypermarkets and supermarkets.

“Many people are abiding by the one-metre from each other rule while waiting at long queues. Many hypermarkets and supermarkets have done their part by limiting the number of customers into their premises. I thank them and the people for this,” said Ismail.

Meanwhile, Ismail said the Housing and Local Government Ministry would conduct disinfection operations tomorrow jointly with the local authorities, Fire and Rescue Department, the Armed Forces as well as SWCorp.

“It will start at the Jalan Othman market in Petaling Jaya, the Sungai Ramal market in Kajang and a few more. Insyallah, operations will then be expanded nationwide,” he said.