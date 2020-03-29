Covid-19: Malaysia reports 7 more deaths, 150 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry today reported seven additional deaths and 150 new Covid-19 coronavirus infections in Malaysia.

This brings the Covid-19 toll in the country to 34 deaths and 2,470 infections, the ministry’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) announced at a press conference today.

According to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, of cases still undergoing treatment in hospital, 73 are in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) – 52 of whom require breathing assistance.

Meanwhile, 68 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospital today, raising the tally of fully recovered cases to 388.

Malaysia has, by far, the highest tally of infections in Southeast Asia.

