Face masks from China to arrive soon, will be distributed to frontliners first

KUALA LUMPUR: Some five million pieces of face masks from China will arrive soon and will be distributed to the Covid-19 frontliners, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said priority would be for frontliners before it could be distributed to the public for free.

“I was made to understand that in a few days five million pieces of face masks will arrive. But at this early stage, we will distribute it to the frontliners on duty at hospitals, the police, the Armed Forces and the Malaysia Civil Defence Force.

“When we receive the second shipment, it will be distributed to the people. It will be channeled to the Disaster Committee at district levels to be handed over to the rakyat,” he said today.

Meanwhile, Ismail has asked that companies and the public wanting to donate medical equipment and face masks to provide an inventory to the respective ministries to avoid an overlapping of contributions that would also be given out by National Disaster Management Agency.