MOH advises food aid to be sent to designated collection centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The move to have food aid sent to designated collection centres before it is distributed to the needy came following the advice of the Health Ministry.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the ministry had given due consideration to the suggestion as it was important that the safety and welfare of the members of the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were taken care of amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it did not mean that the NGOs have been told to stop providing food to the groups.

Ismail said the government was appreciative and thankful of the efforts by various NGOs which have always been on the forefront not just during the Covid-19 pandemic but also during flood and other disasters.

“We were advised by the Health Ministry because we need to protect the lives of members of the NGOs, too. They want to send the food directly and they do not know if the recipients are free from Covid-19.

“We fear that they will unknowingly get infected and they will spread it to their counterparts and their families.

“We are aware that the NGOs are unhappy when we barred them from giving food straight to the needy. But I did not say they cannot give at all. It is just that they need to pass it to centres determined by the government.

“That was why we came to this decision. They (the NGOs) must understand why we want to do this,” said Ismail today.

He added that the government was also doing its part to distribute food to deserving groups through an allocation of RM5.8 million.

Ismail said he was ready to hold a committee level discussion with representatives of the NGOs to work out an amicable solution on how best to implement their plans.

“I am to ready to hear them out. It is just that the situation now does not permit us to have face to face meetings.

“Discussions can be done via video conferencing, Whatsapp, phone calls or social media platforms for me to get their feedback.

“I have been swarmed from evening to dawn with a myriad of opinions and I welcome any feedback,” he said.

Ismail had reportedly suggested that the NGOs send the food to centres set up by the Welfare Department and the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

The food would then be distributed by army personnel and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).