Disinfectant specialist rises to the occasion

GEORGE TOWN: Jee Jeet Yuan has always wanted to give back to the community.

With Movement Control Order (MCO) in force to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the 49-year-old believed the time was right for him to rise to the occasion.

The disinfectant specialist volunteered to carry out disinfection works at public spaces as part of his company’s corporate social responsibility.

“I want to do good things for our people and make them feel safe,” he said when met today.

Clad in a white protective suit and armed with his misting gear, Jee went to carry out disinfection work at Jalan Perak Market.

He did the same at the Jelutong Police Station and Batu Lanchang Market a few days ago.

“The authorities are working around the clock to keep the people safe. I am just playing a small part,” he said.

Jee also hoped for more people to come forward and help with the ongoing disinfection works.

“We, the people, have to lend a hand as well,” he said.