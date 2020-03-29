Health Ministry wants more volunteers

PUTRAJAYA: All medical practitioners in Malaysia are encouraged to sign up as volunteers to assist the Health Ministry in its battle against Covid-19.

The ministry’s director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at the moment 150 volunteers had been mobilised.

"We are encouraging more volunteers among doctors, nurses and others to sign up and help us in providing medical assistance (during the pandemic)," he told a press conference here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 1,008 volunteers had signed up and were currently waiting for their placements.

"We need to know their area of specialisation as well as their current locations, whether it is in Kuala Lumpur or Tawau or Lahad Datu, before we can mobilise them (accordingly)," he said.

Earlier, Dr Noor Hisham said seven more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 34, as of noon today.

A total of 150 new cases were reported, raising the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,470.