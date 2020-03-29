No more 'tapau', only food delivery in 3 Pahang districts

KUANTAN: Starting March 31, food outlets in three districts in Pahang will no longer be able to fulfil takeaway orders.

They will only be able to cater to food delivery services for their customers.

State secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said local authorities in Pekan, Jerantut and Raub have been instructed to ensure that eateries, including fast food outlets in their respective districts, comply with the ruling.

"Jerantut and Pekan have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Pahang.

"The number of positive cases are rapidly increasing while the outbreak trend is quite worrying in Raub. Food outlets including fast food restaurants offering takeaway services should stop and only allow delivery services.

"The Pekan, Jerantut and Raub district councils should ensure all food outlets and fast food premises offering drive-through services under their jurisdiction follow the ruling and take action against those who defy.

The order is effective Tuesday (March 31) until the end of the MCO," he said in a statement today.

As of noon today, Pahang recorded 84 positive Covid-19 cases. The highest number of cases were in Jerantut with 26 followed by Pekan (18), Kuantan (15), Bera (10), Bentong(five), Temerloh and Maran (three each), Lipis (two), Cameron Highlands and Raub (one each). No cases were reported in Rompin.