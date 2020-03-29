Statistics Training Institute in Sungkai turned into quarantine station

KUALA LUMPUR: Close contacts to a Covid-19 positive case from Hilir Perak have been temporarily isolated at a quarantine station located at Statistics Training Institute in Sungkai, Perak.

Health director-geeneral Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the quarantine station served as a location to isolate high-risk individuals against infection of Covid-19 to others.

“The quarantine station is a training and education facility at a serene location surrounded by greenery.

“The facility fulfills the criteria in curbing the spread of any infectious diseases,” he wrote.

He said high-risk individuals would be placed in individual rooms with en-suite bathrooms that are comfortable.

“Other in-room facilities include wifi connectivity, a kettle, self-grooming items, hand sanitiser and forehead thermometer.

Food is provided four times a day, Noor Hisham said, adding light meals were also provided.

“Throughout the duration of the quarantine period, the individuals will also receive daily health checks by health officers on duty.

“Any newly-developed symptoms related to Covid-19 infections, apart from other health issues, can be identified and handled immediately.”