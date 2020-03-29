86 people arrested in Pahang for defying MCO

KUANTAN: Pahang police have opened 43 investigation papers in connection with individuals who had violated the Movement Control Order (MCO), which was implemented nationwide to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

State Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nayan said eight individuals will be charged in court this week.

"These individuals were caught for violating the MCO at four districts namely Lipis, Raub, Pekan and Temerloh. The other investigation papers will be completed soon and referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instructions," he said in a statement today.

He said 86 individuals were detained in several operations across Pahang between March 18 and 28 for not adhering to the MCO.

Othman said they were detained for offences under Section 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988, Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties, and Section 269 of the Penal Code for negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

He advised the public to adhere to the MCO ruling issued by the government.

Meanwhile, state police chief Datuk Abdul Jalil Hassan said 28 members of the Pahang police contingent had been categorised as patient-under-investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 and were currently undergoing 14-days self-quarantine at their respective homes.

He said to date, one policeman had tested positive for Covid-19 and was currently being treated.

On a separate matter, Jalil said 96 per cent of the people in Pahang had been adhering to the MCO as they understood the importance of remaining at home to prevent the spread of the virus.