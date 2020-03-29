UDA contributes goods worth over RM100k to hospitals and front liners

KUALA LUMPUR: UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA), as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives, contributed goods and needs worth more than RM100,000 to assist hospitals and front-line medical personnel involved in overcoming the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

The contribution was channelled directly to the Health Ministry through Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The hospital Is currently developing additional wards for Covid-19 patients and is in the process of upgrading old wards and hostels at the Health Ministry’s training institute (Institut Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia).

This includes wards for Covid-19 patients as well as rest area and offices for front-line medical personnel.

Among the goods contributed include televisions and thermopots for the use of patients and medical personnel.

UDA is also working to get mobile phones and sofa sets for the hospital.

At the same time, UDA also collaborated with telecommunication Infrastructure company, Edotco Malaysia, to bridge connectivity gaps which exist around the hospital.

Edotco Malaysia has installed a free special infrastructure, Edotco Mobile Solution (eMOS) which is now available and allows mobile network operators to increase coverage and capacity to consumers.

The handover of contribution was witnessed by UDA president and chief executive officer Mohd Salem Kailany and chief operating officer Azrudyn Rashid. The contribution was received by hospital director Dr Kuldip Singh Dhillon.

Mohd Salem said UDA appreciates the continued efforts of frontline medical personnel who are striving to address the spread of Covid-19. With the increasing number of cases, the hospital requires a wide range of assistance in carrying out their efforts.

"Hospital Sungai Buloh, among others, will open additional wards to accommodate the increasing number of patients. Looking at this requirement, UDA is pleased to assist the hospital in their efforts to provide additional wards that are comfortable to the patients, as well as assist front line medical personnel to provide the best service. This initiative is in line with one of the core business areas of UDA, which is empowering lifestyle, "he said.

Apart from that, UDA has also contributed 250 food packs to medical personnel at Hospital Sungai Buloh from March 23 -30.

The food packs were presented by chairman Datuk Hisham Hamdan.

AnCasa Hotel Kuala Lumpur, a subsidiary of UDA, also channelled food pack contributions to the hospital and the Petaling District Health Office, recently.