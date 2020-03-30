MBSB Bank employee contracts Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: MBSB Bank Bhd has today confirmed that one of its employees based at the Kenanga International building in Jalan Sultan Ismail here has tested positive for Covid-19.

The employee attended a wedding with his family on March 7 and did a Covid-19 test upon discovering that his wife, son and daughter were positive after the wedding.

“His first test came out negative. However, he did his second test on March 23 before the quarantine period was due to end on April 4 and the results came out positive today,” MBSB Bank said.

The employee and his family are being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“MBSB Bank responded quickly when informed of his family’s test results by conducting a thorough sterilisation of the occupied floors at Kenanga International as well as its head office at Wisma MBSB on March 21 and 22.”

MBSB Bank added that the employees who had direct contact with him had been instructed to work from home and monitor for Covid-19-related symptoms.

However, with the latest development, they have now been instructed to proceed with testing.