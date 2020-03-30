Three Fire and Rescue Department personnel test positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Three Fire and Rescue Department personnel have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The department director-general Datuk Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said the affected personnel were infected by members of their respective families who were participants of the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling mosque.

“They (affected personnel) are the second generation (of people affected by Covid-19) from the tabligh gathering cluster,” Hamdan told reporters here today, but did not elaborate at which stations and units the affected personnel are attached to.

Hamdan added that another 111 personnel, including the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis, have been placed under self-quarantine pending the outcome of their test result.

“They were among 139 Fire and Rescue Department personnel who underwent health screening since they are considered as close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“Twenty five of them tested negative for the deadly virus,” said Hamdan.