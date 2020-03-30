Sabah to work with China medical experts pending federal approval

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will receive assistance from about 10 medical experts from China, pending approval from the federal government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said state secretary Datuk Safar Untong would travel to peninsular Malaysia to discuss the assistance on Tuesday.

“If we get the green light from the federal government, we will place the experts at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

“We need to have the capability by training those responsible (in handling Covid-19 patients) as there might be an increase of cases in the future,” he said during a press conference at the Sabah Administrative Centre here.

The state has recorded 197 cases as of Sunday with no additions from the previous day. However, state authorities said it did not reflect that the situation, as there were still samples to be tested.

Shafie also said that all district officers would activate their respective Disaster Operations Control centre to be more prepared with the possibility of surge in Covid-19 numbers and to ensure food aid to reach those in need.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said state secretary Datuk Safar Untong would travel to peninsular Malaysia to discuss the assistance on Tuesday. - NSTP/YUN MIKAIL

As for islanders at Pulau Gaya here, police would be on standby in case the citizens need to go to the city for medical supplies or services.

He also said that the state government had decided for all palm oil plantations and factories in Tawau, Lahad Datu and Kinabatanagan to be closed until April 14.

“Some of the factories were found to face positive Covid-19 cases (among the workers). There are areas with 15,000 residents.

For quarantine procedure, he said anyone returning from abroad exhibiting symptoms associated to Covid-19 would be quarantined at the first entry point in Malaysia such as at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and airports from other states before they were allowed to enter Sabah.

As for those without symptoms, upon arrival at the airports in Sabah, they have to be quarantined for two weeks at designated centres.