Covid-19: Malaysia reports 3 new deaths, 156 additional cases

PUTRAJAYA: Three new Covid-19-related fatalities were recorded as at noon today, bringing the death toll in Malaysia to 37.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference said this included one case released on his Facebook page last night.

Meanwhile, he said there were 156 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,626.

He said a total 94 patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 62 of them placed under ventilator support.

