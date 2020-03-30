Covid 19: 91 cases discharged today, bringing tally to 479

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 91 cases, or 18.2 per cent of Covid-19 patients, made full recoveries and were discharged today, bringing the tally of recovered cases to 479.

Meanwhile, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the ministry is preparing to add more beds for Covid-19 patients, while increasing screening hospitals from 57 to 70.

He said that the number of Covid-19 designated hospitals has also been increased from 26 to 38.

Dr Noor Hisham said that seven of the hospitals are designated specifically for Covid-19 treatments.

“Beds for Covid-19 patients have increased to 3,994.

“The ministry is also planning to increase the number of beds by identifying and modifying its training institutes into quarantine and treatment centres with a capacity of 1,937 beds.

“Other institutes, like the Malaysian Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), for example, has 600 beds ready," he told a press conference today.