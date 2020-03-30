Family of 9 survive on edibles around their home

PARIT BUNTAR: A family of nine here resorted to scrounging around on edibles around their home including wild vegetables such as sweet potato shoots and the fresh water gourami fish (ikan sepat) caught from a ditch.

Abdul Hadi Yunus, 50, and his family from Kampung Parit Tanjung Piandang have ran out of food and were also cut-off from their regular food supply for the past three days.

He said the Movement Control Order (MCO) had restricted his daily earnings as a paddy farmer and has been using up his limited savings.

“Before the implementation of the MCO, I was able to do odd jobs in the village as well as earn some money from the paddy field to sustain the family.

“Now my movement is limited and the food supply ran out three days ago.

Ikan sepat (fresh water gourami fish) as a source for protein for Abdul Hadi and his family when they ran out of food supply recently. NSTP/Shaiful Shahrin Ahmad Pauzi

"For the past three days, my family and I eat only what we scrounge around our home such as vegetables and the fish which we get from the ditch,” he told the media after receiving a food parcel from Parit Buntar Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) Malaysia Division Chief Md Nayan Salleh.

Hadi was appreciative to the Parit Buntar Bersatu for being a ‘saviour’ to his family, even though the food aid would only last a few days.

“In the event the MCO is extended, I need to find a way to live.

“What is important is for the children and the family to continue to get food,” he said.