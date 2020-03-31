PBS to complement Sabah govt efforts in distributing food

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) assures that it will complement the food assistance from the state government to affected areas.

Its youth chief Christopher Mandut said that while the party acknowledged the Sabah government was doing its part, the latter could do more, especially in providing more funds for food supplies and distribution.

There have been voices of dissatisfaction on social media over the amount of supplies being distributed to those in the low income groups.

The latest being the claim that food was distributed with less than the allocated budget of RM100 per household.

“Our leaders are deeply involved in planning and monitoring of the implementation of the Covid-19 stimulus package at the Federal Cabinet-level to find the most effective approach to help us Sabahans and Sarawakians, be it living in Sabah or in other parts of the country.

“And I believe the PBS president (Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili) and his Sabahan counterparts in the Government are doing their level best to ensure our needs are covered,” he said in a statement.

As for the situation in Kota Marudu, the parliamentary office will distribute more food packages as soon as the number of affected villages is finalised.

“For now, we hope people will stay calm. We are all affected and impacted by the deadly virus.

“Just follow the rules and regulations under the movement control order. Stay home and stay safe,” he said.