No takeaway orders: Busy day for food delivery riders

JERANTUT: The move to temporarily ban takeaway orders from food outlets here have resulted in a busy day for delivery riders.

The delivery riders had their hands full meeting customer requests to pick up food at selected restaurants as no walk-ins are permitted now.

Delivery rider Mohamad Nor Haziq Zahari, 27, said that there had been a sudden influx of orders from the people here as they could not leave their homes to buy food.

“Eight riders including myself, have been occupied since 8am today and it has been hectic. We have a lot of orders especially those requesting fast food delivery.

“We only deliver to customers living about eight kilometers from Jerantut town and will stop our services at 7pm.

Mohamad Nor Haziq. NSTP/Roselan Ab Malek

“And since today marks the first day of the new ruling, some customers are still not in the know, but things should improve in the next few days," he said when met.

Nor Haziq described that although it was a little tiring due to the hectic schedule, it was an opportune time for him and the other riders to earn some extra money.

Starting today, food outlets in three districts — Jerantut, Pekan and Raub — are no longer able to fulfil takeaway orders. Customers can only opt for food delivery riders to send the packed meals to their door step.

State secretary Datuk Seri Sallehuddin Ishak said that the local authorities in Pekan, Jerantut and Raub had been instructed to ensure that all eateries, including fast food outlets in their respective districts, comply with the ruling till the end of the movement control order (MCO), in a move to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Jerantut district council president Khairun Nissa Aris said that all food outlets in town had been issued a reminder to adhere to the ruling and only use food delivery services.

He said that the delivery riders including those serving fast food outlets should be registered with the district council.