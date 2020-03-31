CIMB staff tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (CIMB) has confirmed that one of its employees based at Menara UAB, Jalan Tun Perak, here, has been tested positive for Covid-19.

The bank, in a statement, said the staff is currently being treated at a government hospital.

It said that contact tracing is underway, in line with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

“All those in direct contact with the affected employee will be placed under home quarantine until given the appropriate medical clearance,” CIMB said.

It said the Menara UAB branch has also been closed to make way for a thorough sanitisation and cleaning procedure.

“Our thoughts are with all our frontliners who are working to ensure essential services for our customers continue as seamlessly as possible.” it said.

CIMB said business continuity plans are also in place for both the head office and branches to ensure continuation of essential services.

It added that several precautionary measures have been made to ensure the well-being of customers and staff, which include a mandatory travel declaration policy, hygiene and social distancing measures at both the head office and branches.

Under the current MCO observation period, CIMB advised its customers to use their online services.

It added that if there is an absolute need to visit a branch, please check

https://www.cimbbank.com.my/en/personal/support/locate-us.html for branch operating hours.