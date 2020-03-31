Those hiding people linked to Covid-19 clusters could face action

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern action will be taken against those who hide individuals who have been linked to Covid-19 clusters.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said given that the country is attempting to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, it is important for those linked with the clusters to get themselves screened.

He said based on data received, several clusters could cause the Covid-19 chain to prolong.

“Since it is impossible to check one-by-one, we are urging those who have contact with the clusters to go for screening.

“It is not that we want to arrest them, but we just want them to go for screening,” he told a press conference after his first visit and meeting at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman today.

Present were the ministry's secretary-general Datuk Jamil Rakon and Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Citing the tabligh gathering at the Seri Petaling mosque as an example, Hamzah said an individual might face the music should he or she fail to inform the authorities, or ask their family member who had also attended the gathering to undergo Covid-19 screening.

“This is the first warning and we will take stern action,” he said.

Hamzah, however, declined to elaborate on the punitive measures which could be taken against them.

He said as the country enters the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) tomorrow until Apr 14, it is crucial that solid action is taken to break the chain of Covid-19 infections during the period.

During the press conference, Hamzah also reminded the public that stern action will be taken against those who spread hatred on social media.

"Covid-19 does not recognise race or religion and it has nothing to do with race or religion. Anyone could be infected by it.

"Therefore, stern action faces anyone found to be spreading stories which could sow disunity among the races," he said.

Meanwhile, on the 87 individuals who attended a religious event in Sulawesi recently, Hamzah said all of them have been identified and quarantined.