Covid-19: Six months exemption of HRDF levy for employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) will grant levy exemption to more than 30,000 of its registered employers for six months, beginning April.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said all HRDF registered employers under the 63 sub-sectors within three key economic sectors — manufacturing, services, mining and quarrying, with 10 or more employees contributed one per cent of their total monthly payroll to the HRDF levy.

“No application for the exemption is required as all HRDF registered employers will automatically be exempted from paying the HRDF levy,” he said in a statement, here, today.

This initiative, Saravanan said was part of the government and Ministry’s effort to protect the welfare of the 'rakyat' and to ease Malaysian employers' burden caused by the Covid-19 outbreak while keeping the domestic labour market resilient.