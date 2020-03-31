Women Ministry apologises for 'sexist' MCO advice – but not in Doraemon's voice

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has issued a public apology over a series of posters which triggered outrage among numerous quarters today.

The online posters, which offered advice on how women could avoid domestic conflicts during the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO), were branded sexist and condescending by many.

In a statement, the ministry said that the MCO campaign’s messages were merely suggestions which were thought to be helpful in ensuring a harmonious household during the MCO.

"We have taken into account the response to the posters.

“They were merely suggestions… some tips on how dressing up while working from home can contribute to self-confidence and positivity.

"We are sorry for being insensitive. We will be sure to be more careful and consider all aspects, before posting suggestions or tips from today onwards," it said.

The posters, released earlier on Tuesday, included suggestions that women use the voice of cartoon character Doraemon when trying to defuse a misunderstanding with their male partner; to refrain from ‘nagging’ their husbands; to not be ‘sarcastic’ when asking men to do household chores; and to dress up and wear makeup while working from home.

Social media erupted in response, with many Malaysians ridiculing the suggestions and telling the ministry to focus on more pressing issues faced by women during the MCO, such as domestic violence and gender imbalance when it comes to performing household chores.