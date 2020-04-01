Global consumer activist Martin Khor dies

GEORGE TOWN: Economist, journalist and global consumer advocate Martin Khor Kok Peng has died.

Penang-born Khor, 69, who was battling cancer for the past few years, was the secretary of the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) and advisor to the Third World Network (TWN).

"We have lost a rare public intellectual who spent his lifetime serving public interest on issues of economics, ecology and equity,” said chairman of Think City, director of the Right Livelihood College and former president of Consumers International, Datuk Dr Anwar Fazal.

“Most significant too, Khor served as head of the international South Centre based in Geneva, which promoted and protected the interests of the Third World against global hegemony by imperial economic and geopolitical powers.

“He took over the position from Manmohan Singh who moved back to India to eventually become the Prime Minister. Even Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad invited Khor to brief the Cabinet, which was a rare thing for civil society activists," Anwar said.

He added that although Khor always appeared with a “deep thinking demeanour”, he had a warm heart and this was reflected in his most recent and last book titled "Happiness" which was dedicated to his grand-daughter.

Khor came from a family of journalists, and his late father Datuk Khor Cheang Kee had headed both the New Straits Times and The Star offices in Penang.

“Malaysia and civil society have lost an outstanding writer and activist,” Anwar added.