Sabah records surge in Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) has confirmed five new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections to 206 in the state.

The five new cases reported yesterday, involved Tawau (3), Sandakan (1) and Lahad Datu (1).

State health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said 45 per cent of the 613 beds provided for Covid-19 patients in six hospitals are being utilised so far.

"There are two patients being treated at the intensive care unit, while 12 patients have recovered and discharged,” she said in a statement.

She also noted the state now has 25 quarantine centres, with the opening of two additional temporary centres at the Oyo Hotel Lucky Seven in Kota Kinabalu and the Kokilli Inn Hotel in the Sipitang district.

Dr Christina said 800 people have been placed at quarantine centres, and 28 of them were allowed to return yesterday.

"The number of close contacts still under the (home quarantine) supervision or observation order by JKNS is 6,434 people, while another 1,115 close contacts have completed their 14-day home quarantine," she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Christina also extended JKNS' gratitude to Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd for its RM1 million contribution for purchasing medical equipments.

"We are grateful to everyone who contributed and assisted in providing food, personal protection equipment, and moral support to the Covid-19 frontliners who are working hard day and night.

"However, there are some people who have posted various negative comments on social media regarding the quarantine centre. The responsible quarter is continuing efforts to improve the centre in terms of basic facilities and services provided,” she said.

Dr Christina criticised the attitude of such people in the community, noting they did not help solve the problem but have interfered with the efforts of the parties involved in dealing with the outbreak.