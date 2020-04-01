RM250,000 belong to my parents and I - Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's (Bersatu) youth (Armada) chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today denied the RM250,000 stolen from his house belonged to the party.

He said he had stated in the police report lodged on the break-in on March 28, that the money actually belonged to him and his parents.

“The money belonged to my parents and I. In my report, I stated that RM90,000 belonged to me, RM50,000 (my mother) and RM70,000 (my father).

“The money was withdrawn to renovate a house which we co-own and also for other personal use.

“I do not own a house till now and that is why Abuyah (father), Mama and I decided to buy a house together,” he said, adding that he will be staying at the house once renovations are complete.

Yesterday, Syed Saddiq confirmed the break-in at his house and also that the police had started investigations.

However, he said there were misleading reports that stated the money which was stolen belonged to Bersatu.

The former Youth and Sports Minister said he had nothing to hide.

“My family and I have nothing to hide. We have jointly lodged a report on the stolen money.

“If it was illegally obtained, why would we even report it to the police?” he asked.

Syed Saddiq said he acknowledged the investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and will give his full cooperation to the anti-graft body.

He also said his officer had lodged a police report against those who tried to link the stolen money with Bersatu.

“A police report has been lodged against those who tried to slander my family and I that the money was illegally obtained and also about a woman who is allegedly in a relationship with me.

“This is slander and will destroy the reputation of my family and I. I will not compromise on things that involve our integrity and will fully cooperate with the police and the MACC.

“I hope all parties concerned will stop speculating and give the authorities space to do their investigations,” he said.