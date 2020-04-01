Accommodation for front liners at Federal rest houses, transit homes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department, through the National Housing Management division, has offered government-owned accommodation to front liners battling the spread of Covid-19 as a gesture of appreciation and support.

The division’s public relations unit in a statement said as of March 31, it had prepared two Federal Rest Houses (Rumah Peranginan Persekutuan or RPP) and four transit homes to be used by Health Ministry and National Security Council staff, some of whom were struggling to find lodging while working long hours both at medical facilities and on Covid-19 enforcement operations.

“Two apartment units at the Putrajaya Transit Homes were allocated to Health Ministry (since March 27) and NSC staff (from March 31), respectively.

“Nine deluxe rooms at the Cameron Highlands’ RPP are occupied by Health Ministry personnel (from March 30), (while) three deluxe rooms at the Penang RPP will be opened for ministry staff from Apr 2.

“The Welfare Department will also use cafeterias and federal buildings as food collection centres, before aid is distributed to the public."

The buildings involved are:

1. Bangunan Persekutuan Temerloh, Pahang

2. Bangunan Persekutuan Kuala Krai, Kelantan

3. Bangunan Persekutuan Maran, Pahang

4. Wisma Perseketuan Perai Utara, Penang

5. Wisma Persekutan Klang, Selangor