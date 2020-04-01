Penang police to be stricter in MCO Phase 2

GEORGE TOWN: Those who leave their homes without good reasons will risk being arrested by police with immediate effect.

This is part of the stricter measures put in place by Penang police as the country moves into the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Before this, we give advice first. And if the people are stubborn, then we arrest them.

“Now, we will arrest those who fail to give us a good reason (for leaving their homes). We will be stricter,” said police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan to the New Straits Times.

Since the MCO came into effect on March 18, nearly 300 people have been detained for violating the MCO statewide.

Sahabudin said that while they had no plans like Terengganu to enforce a unique rotation system to trim the number of motorists on the road in the second phase of the MCO, they would be stricter in their own ways.

The number of police roadblocks statewide have also increased to 34 from 24 when the MCO first started.

The rotation system in Terengganu is based on the last number of the registration plate, where odd and even numbers would only be allowed on the road on alternate days.

Meanwhile, another 24 men were arrested in various parts in the Seberang Prai Utara district in the last 24 hours for violating the MCO and other offences.

They included 19 locals, two Vietnamese, one Pakistani and two Indonesians.

District police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said that the arrests were made between 2.50pm yesterday and 12.45am today for offences under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties.

In a related development, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has urged the people not to be stubborn and to strictly observe the MCO or risk it being extended beyond April 14.