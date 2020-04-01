Nilai Medical Centre offers drive-through Covid-19 testing

NILAI: Nilai Medical Centre (NMC) has become the second private hospital in Negri Sembilan to offer drive-through Covid-19 testing, as a measure to reduce the workload of government hospitals.

The first to offer such a service was Mawar Medical Centre in Seremban.

In a statement today, NMC said the service featured quick test results - in about 48 hours. It costs RM500 for senior citizens and health workers, and RM580 for others.

"The quick testing gives relief to those who test negative, while enabling urgent medical attention to be given to those who test positive,” the hospital said, explaining that the drive-through procedure takes up approximately 10 minutes.

The service is available from 2 to 5 pm on Wednesdays to Fridays.

Those who wish to get tested can call 06-8505 100 or email: [email protected] for an appointment. -- Bernama