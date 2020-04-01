Those declared bankrupt can apply for i-Lestari withdrawal facility

KUALA LUMPUR: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributors who were declared bankrupt can apply for i-Lestari withdrawal facility.

The Insolvency Department (MdI) in a statement today said they can withdraw up to RM500 per month, for 12 months starting April 1.

The move is in line with the government’s decision to allow EPF withdrawal via i-Lestari facility.

The withdrawal is subjected to those aged below 55 and the application must be made directly to EPF,” the statement read.

On March 23, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced i-Lestari withdrawal facility for all EPF contributors to lessen the burden of the people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department has also decided to give monthly installment payment deferment for six months, starting April 1 to Sept 30, to those declared bankrupt.

The deferment was under Insolvency Act 1967 (Act 360).

“For those who do not intend to take this initiative, they can apply to continue paying their monthly installment repayment at MdI branch, that managed their case.

MdI added that any parties that were affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO) and have signed a sale and purchase agreement with the Insolvency director-general/ receiver for the purchase of assets of individuals that were declared bankrupt can also apply for six months deferment.

For more details contact 03-8885 1065, 03-8885 1928 and 03-8885 1313.

Also MdI website at www.mdi.gov.my or e-mail at [email protected].