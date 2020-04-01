MCO: 10km-radius limit to travel to buy food, necessities

KUALA LUMPUR: Travel to buy food and other necessities has been limited to 10km from one’s home.

This is according to a new federal gazette on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No.2) (Regulations) 2020, which takes effect from April 1 to April 14.

Under “conditions for movement”, the gazette states that the 10km condition would apply to people moving within an infected local area, or from one infected local area to another, to buy food, daily necessities, medicines, or dietary supplements.





“The movement must not be more than 10km from one’s home, or to a place nearest to one’s residence, and one must not be accompanied by another person unless it is reasonably necessary to be accompanied by any other person.”

This condition also applies to those who need health care or medical services.

Those working on official duties or in essential services must provide a letter from their employer if requested for by an authority.

The federal gazette was dated March 31.

Anyone found flouting the regulation shall be liable to a maximum fine of RM1,000 or jail for up to six months, or both.