Petition to cancel Ramadan bazaars gains traction

KUALA LUMPUR: A growing number of people want the Health Ministry to advise authorities against organising Ramadan bazaars to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A petition has been registered in change.org since Tuesday. The campaign has gained 49,160 signatures up to 9.30pm yesterday.

Ruwaida Isa, who registered the campaign under the title “Say No to Bazar Ramadan”, said the country was on the brink of controlling the spread of the deadly virus with the Movement Control Order.

However, she said such an effort would go to waste if authorities allowed these bazaars to proceed on April 23.

“All our efforts will go down the drain, especially those on the frontlines who sacrificed so much.”

Abdul Muttalib Abdul Wahid agreed with the push.

“The bazaar can spearhead a bigger tsunami and waste whatever effort we are doing now.”

Another signatory, Azira Aziz said life was more important than tasty food.

“If it is possible, just cancel it. Maintain social distancing. Traders can do deliveries and list themselves on GrabFood and Foodpanda,” she said echoing suggestions from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad.

So far, the Negri Sembilan and Melaka governments had halted such bazaars this year.

She said to make this suspension a reality, the government should inject funds into relevant platforms. Azira said if the outbreak was prolonged, people should consider performing prayers at home.

The Academy of Medicine Malaysia said crowding would occur at the car parks, stalls and routes leading to the bazaars.

“Premature easing of social distancing may potentially lead to a third wave of infections. The daily rate of new cases is still in triple digits (more than 120 per day), indicating an ongoing community spread with unknown chains of transmission,” the academy said in a statement.

It urged authorities to consider online bazaars with delivery services.

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the government would take into account the views of the Health Ministry and National Security Council before deciding on opening Ramadan bazaars.

He said no authority, including City Hall or Putrajaya Corporation, could act without referring to the ministry and council first.

On Tuesday, the Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders said it would abide by any government decision on these bazaars.