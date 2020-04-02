MCO, patrols have helped reduce KL crime

KUALA LUMPUR: Regular police patrols and surveillance, in addition to Movement Control Order (MCO) roadblocks in and around the city, have significantly reduced the crime rate.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said this was based on the department’s statistics, and crime in the city has been reduced significantly as the nation entered the second phase of MCO.

As of press time, city police were about to release a statement on how crime was kept in check even during the MCO.

“We have 28 teams patrolling the city and housing areas regularly. In fact, we have actually increased surveillance at certain areas, according to the need.

“There hasn’t been much change in the police patrolling duties although a few officers have been designated to man the MCO roadblocks with armed forces,” Mazlan told the NST.

He shot down rumours and claims of a spike in the crime rate after two weeks of MCO.

He said this when responding to a case of NST journalist Ahmad Tahir Idris, 46, who was confronted by three men on motorcycles on his way home.

The incident occurred at 9.30pm near the Jalan Puchong-Kampung Muhibah traffic light junction. Mazlan said police had arrested two suspects.

“It is unfortunate it happened but this does not mean that there is a spike in the whole city’s crime rate. It isn’t fair to make such an assumption,” he said, adding that police were still patrolling and carrying out crime prevention rounds even during the MCO.

On March 24, Mazlan had said that crime in the city had been reduced by 48 per cent after the first week of the MCO.

It was reported that there were zero snatch thefts and motorcycle theft, too, showed a sharp reduction in the city.