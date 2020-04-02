Self-sufficient chef luxuriates in ingredients despite MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Chris Chew Sau Ming is one person who believes in being self-sufficient, especially during this trying time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The master chef of Gossip Kitchen restaurant in Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Terengganu since 2010, he has used his spare time to grow salad and herbs using aquaponics at his home in Kubang Parit.

The effort, which started eight years ago, is now bearing fruit.

“During this Movement Control Order, I can rely on my homegrown vegetables.

“They are not only utilised in my restaurant but also complement my family’s needs, especially during steamboat dinners.

“There are huge monetary savings too. My food costs have gone down and I am able to serve authentic organic homemade mint sauce to my restaurant guests,” said the father of three, who invested RM7,000 in a portable two-in-one aquaponics nursery to grow vegetables and breed fish at home.

The basil leaves at Gossip Kitchen’s master chef Chris Chew Sau Ming’s aquaponic farm at his home in Kubang Parit, Kuala Terengganu. -Pic by Chris Chew Sau Ming

Chew added that the backyard aquaponics was an intelligent method to recycle fish waste, where it is used to feed earthworms to produce compost for growing vegetables.

“The portable system requires minimal space (of just 12 square metres) and has proven very successful in developed countries,” said Chew.

He grows salad, lettuce, cherry and large tomatoes, eggplants, Thai chili, spinach, pak choy, kangkung and some root vegetables, alongside the jade perch and tilapia fishes primarily for his restaurant needs.

Recently, he added herbs like mint leaves, Italian basil leaves and rosemary, which has flourished in his system.

Chew is grateful to his friend, Axwind Cheong, for introducing him to the technique.

The Thai chillies at Gossip Kitchen’s master chef Chris Chew Sau Ming’s aquaponic farm at his home in Kubang Parit, Kuala Terengganu. -Pic by Chris Chew Sau Ming

“He is the one who made my dreams come true. Without conditions, Cheong shared his method and secrets on aquaponics with me,” said Chew.

While lettuce takes about 50 days to harvest, Chew said the herbs take about a month to grow.

He is now toying with the idea of introducing more vegetables like water spinach.

“I hope more households can venture into aquaponics, no matter how small, as it is very simple to manage but has huge benefits, providing an endless supply of vegetables and fish,” said Chew.

Three years ago, Chew made heads turn when the New Straits Times highlighted his culinary prowess in having helped prepare more than 15 million meals to guests the world over as a cook over a 13-year period.

They included stints at local restaurants and on board three luxury cruise liners — the Queen Elizabeth II, then the Queen Mary and finally the Queen Victoria — that traversed the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans.

The mint leaves at Gossip Kitchen’s master chef Chris Chew Sau Ming’s aquaponic farm at his home in Kubang Parit, Kuala Terengganu. -Pic by Chris Chew Sau Ming

It has been a long journey for Chew since graduating from Kolej Damansara Utama in Petaling Jaya 16 years ago.

“I must say that it was a unique experience working as a chef on board the cruise liners.

“Life was tough, working 16-hour gruelling shifts preparing and cooking an assortment of international and continental meals, with minimal offshore time-off and living in tight situations.

“But it was very valuable and rewarding, as it helped shape me to be dexterous, independent and disciplined towards a successful career in the food and beverage industry,” said Chew.

He added that the five-year exposure on board the vessels has given him the confidence to prepare just about any meal on earth, from Asian and European to fusion dishes.

The kangkung at Gossip Kitchen’s master chef Chris Chew Sau Ming’s aquaponic farm at his home in Kubang Parit, Kuala Terengganu. -Pic by Chris Chew Sau Ming

On his restaurant business, he said it is a struggle when facing manpower shortage and his staff being pinched by competitors.

“But I am managing, although business has dropped by 90 per cent owing to Covid-19,” said Chew, whose menu offers 70 different meals and 90 beverages and desserts. It includes salads, snacks, continental, grill, baked and steamed fare.