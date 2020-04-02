Fake or fact? Always check

KUALA LUMPUR: The following are the replies made by the relevant agencies to the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) on fake news that went viral on social media as at 9am today.

1. Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has denied an accusation from Migrant Care (Perhimpunan Indonesia Untuk Buruh Migran Berdaulat) that the Malaysian government had carried out massive expulsion of Indonesian citizens during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

2. Segamat Hospital in Johor denied the allegation that the hospital had announced that there were positive cases of COVID-19 in every area in Segamat district.

3. Penampang District Police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim denied that a robbery had allegedly taken place at a convenience store in Putatan, saying that the viral video was an old video of an incident which occurred in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, Selangor, in 2019. -- BERNAMA