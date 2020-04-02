26 people including 12 foreigners charged with disobeying MCO

IPOH: A total of 26 individuals including 12 foreigners were fined RM1,000 each by the magistrate’s court here today for failing to adhere to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

They have to serve three months' jail if they do not pay the fines.

One of them was also fined RM5,000 in default of six months’ jail for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties, and two other men were fined RM500 each, in default two months’ jail, for failing to produce their identity cards (IC) when they were arrested in Sungai Pari.

All of them pleaded guilty when the charges were read out separately before magistrate Norhanum Mohamad Shah.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Asmaniza Mohammad prosecuted and the accused were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyer Nor Izwani Ahmad Jalaludin.

The foreigners were from Myanmar (five), Bangladesh (four) and Indonesian (three). All the accused aged between 17 and 49 were picked up by the policemen during the Ops Covid-19 at several locations in the district between March 29 and yesterday.

Among the locations were Chemor, Kampung Tawas, Sungai Pari, Menglembu, Taman Musim Bunga and Taman Klebang Jaya

The two-hour proceedings were conducted at the High Court here as sanitisation works were being carried out at the Ipoh magistrate’s court.