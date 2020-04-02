Health Ministry receives more donations today

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry today received more aid in the form of RM200,000 cash as well as essential medical equipment from several quarters.

Present to receive the donation was Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at the ministry building, here.

The RM200,000 was donated by two local companies, Heitech Padu Berhad, which was represented by president Datuk Seri Hilmey Taib and Linde Malaysia Sdn Bhd, represented by managing director Anuj Sharma.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba receives the face masks from Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian at the Ministry headquarters in Putrajaya. -NSTP/MOHD FADLI HAMZAH

Aside from that, Heitech Padu also donated the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system for the ministry’s usage.

The Chinese Embassy also presented 40,000 pieces of N95 face masks and 350,000 surgical masks to the ministry and it was presented by Ambassador Bai Tian.

Reckitt Benckiser (M) Sdn Bhd managing director Kemal Oguzhan Silvrill donated 100,000 pieces of Dettol soap while Midea Scott and English Electronics Sdn Bhd donated 80 units of air-conditioners.

Tabung Haji, on the other hand, presented 205 bottles of Zam Zam water to the Health Ministry while UEM Edgenta donated several breathing aid machines.