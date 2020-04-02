Health Ministry takes a dig at 'Doraemon' suggestion

KUALA LUMPUR: It looks like the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry's faux paus in calling on married women to adopt a Doraemon tone when talking to their spouses during the Movement Control Order (MCO), is yet to see the end its mockery.

After being condemned for the sexist tone of the message and being ridiculed the world over, the ministry must have thought it was all behind them after the posters were taken down and an official apology tendered.

Absolutely not!

The Doraemon issue has cropped up again after the Health Ministry today tweeted a poster on their official Twitter account, @KKMPutrajaya, suggesting activities for parents and their children to do in order to stay active during the MCO.

In the post, the Health Ministry quipped that parents should also consider using the cartoon character, Doraemon's voice to entertain the young ones.

The twitter posting has since garnered various responses with many cheering the Health Ministry for its witty posting.

Social media user, @Spikey29 responded with "That's a good one.. tweet paling win of the MCO (the best tweet during MCO)."

Another user, @rejaie responded with "KKM is seriously 'badass', from the DG (director-general) to their socmed (social media) admins. The (Women) minister and 2 deputy on the other hand..."