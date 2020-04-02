Will the MCO be extended?

PUTRAJAYA: It is up to the Health Ministry to decide if the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO) that has entered its second phase will be extended beyond April 14.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the mitigating activities introduced by the government in the first phase of the MCO has started producing results to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Based on the report from the Health Ministry, the trend (the curve of Covid-19 pandemic in the country) is flattening.

“If the people continue to comply with the directives under the MCO, not only can we flatten the curve (of the infections) but the country could also witness a reduction in the number of people infected by the virus.

“Having said that, the government has yet to make any decision (if the MCO will be extended after April 14 or otherwise). Whether to continue (extend the MCO) or otherwise, the matter will be decided by the Health Ministry,” he told a press conference today.

Ismail, who is also the Defence Minister, was asked to comment if the government has made any decision to extend the MCO after April 14.

During the daily press conference on the Covid-19 situation in the country yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said that the figures on the number of cases showed that the government’s efforts to break the transmission chain of the virus under the first phase of the MCO “have worked.”

As of noon yesterday, 645 cases or 22.2 per cent of the total 2,908 Covid-19 cases made full recoveries. The death toll up to noon yesterday rose to 45 cases.

Ismail was also asked to comment if the government has made any decision on whether to continue or cancel Ramadan bazaars over growing concern of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The special ministerial committee has yet to deliberate or make any decision on the fate of Ramadan bazaars.

“We feel that it is too early for us to discuss this matter. The government will take into consideration the views of several parties including the respective local authorities and city councils on the pros and cons (of cancelling or proceeding ahead with Ramadan bazaars).

“It is also important for us to seek the views of the Health Ministry on this matter,” he said.