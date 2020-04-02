41 PPR housing areas nationwide to be sanitised

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Local Government Ministry said 41 Projek Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) or low-cost housing schemes across the country will be sanitised as a measure to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the sanitisation process was expected to be conducted throughout the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 14.

The sanitisation for the housing schemes began with a pilot operation at the Taman Putra Damai PPR scheme in Lembah Subang, here, today.

Zuraida, who was at the event, said the pilot programme was expected to be completed by next Tuesday.

“The process would include spraying outside the homes, fogging and complete wipe-downs,” she said.

She said the fogging and wipe-downs conducted at homes would use liquid disinfectants that did not contain alcohol and were safe for home occupants.

The sanitisation at the Taman Putra Damai PPR scheme involves 3,004 units of residences across eight blocks, with 25 per cent of residents had requested for the sanitisation to be conducted inside their individual homes, she said.

“Each block takes a day to be sanitised, with three sanitising teams on the ground and each team member working for a maximum of four hours.”

The sanitisation is made possible with the support of various agencies under the ministry.

The pilot operation is aimed at establishing a standard operating procedure that could be applied in the remaining PPR housing areas nationwide.

She said the ministry had received offers from companies to sponsor the sanitisation process for some 800,000 units of residences across the country. – BERNAMA