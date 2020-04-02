Decision on FT Ramadan bazaars on April 10

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on whether Ramadan Bazaars will be allowed in the Federal Territories or otherwise following the Covid-19 outbreak will be announced on April 10.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed this in a Facebook live post here today.

Annuar said his officers would brief him on the modified forms of Ramadan bazaars and other trades to cater to the requirements of social distancing.

He said the briefing would be followed by a discussion and the outcome would be referred to the Health Ministry.

“If needed, we will forward our plans to the cabinet for their views on April 8 and later I will make an announcement on April 10.”

So far Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Melaka and Terengganu have opted to ban the festive bazaars in light of the outbreak.